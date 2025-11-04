Norton unveils four new bikes, outlines revival roadmap at EICMA 2025

Iconic British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles, now owned by TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday unveiled its ambitious ‘Resurgence’ strategy and showcased four new bikes — Manx R, Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT — at the world’s most popular two-wheeler show, EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), in Milan, Italy.

What is Norton’s ‘Resurgence’ strategy?

The Resurgence strategy is a long-term plan backed by substantial investment from TVS Motor Company since it acquired Norton in April 2020. Five years in the making, the revival is anchored in innovative new models defined by Norton’s core values — design, dynamics, and detail — aimed at creating the world’s most desirable motorcycles, the company said. The new models are expected to reach customers in the first half of 2026.

“Over the last five years, TVS has invested more than £200 million preparing Norton for its next chapter — the Resurgence of Norton based on its heritage, design, dynamics, and detail, with a vision to create the world’s most desirable motorcycles,” said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. “To achieve this vision, we have built a world-class team — harnessing the best of British expertise combined with international talent across multiple sectors and countries,” he added. What facilities support Norton’s new chapter? Norton’s advanced Solihull site, opened in 2021, represents the physical embodiment of this transformation. Serving as a global hub for research, development, and design, it has the capacity to build 8,000 motorcycles annually. The facility benefits from TVS’s wider manufacturing systems and supply chain network while maintaining independent design and brand control in the UK.

Recent expansion and upgrades in preparation for the Manx model line have increased the workforce by 25 per cent. Founded in 1898 by James Lansdowne “Pa” Norton, the company began as a supplier of fittings and parts for the early two-wheeler trade before producing its first motorcycle, the Energette, in 1902. What models were unveiled at EICMA 2025? The global debut of Norton’s flagship models — Manx R and Manx — marks a roadmap of four all-new motorcycles designed with rider-centric innovation and distinctive styling. The Manx and Manx R sports models underline Norton’s commitment to engineering excellence, emotional design, and performance.

The Atlas and Atlas GT are middleweight adventure bikes designed for both on-road and off-road versatility. “Norton Motorcycles carries one of the richest and most celebrated legacies in British motorcycling. Its 127-year history forms the bedrock for Norton’s Resurgence — a storied heritage of innovation that will always remain part of our DNA,” said Christoph Hohmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Norton Motorcycles. How does Norton plan to expand globally? Norton’s immediate focus will be on re-establishing itself in its traditional markets — the UK, Europe, and the US — while also leveraging TVS’s home-market strength in India and South-East Asia to build a broader customer base.