India's auto sales hit record high in Oct on festive boost, GST reforms

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Reforms, a 42-day-long festive season, and a rural resurgence helped India’s auto retail sales soar to a record 4.02 million units in October 2025, up 40.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 2.87 million in October 2024, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales breached the five-lakh mark for the first time, closing at 5.57 lakh units, an 11 per cent increase over last year’s 5 lakh units. Two-wheelers also recorded their highest-ever monthly sales at 3.15 million units, up 52 per cent from 2.1 million a year ago.
 
PVs and 2Ws lead the charge; CVs and tractors also rise
 
Strong performance in PVs and two-wheelers pushed overall numbers to record highs. Commercial vehicles (CVs) grew 18 per cent, aided by infrastructure spending and freight activity, while three-wheelers and tractors rose 5 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.
 
The only weak link was construction equipment, which fell 30 per cent Y-o-Y, impacted by project delays and tight financing.
 
GST 2.0 drives affordability and sentiment
 
According to FADA President C. S. Vigneshwar, the GST 2.0 reform played a crucial role in reviving auto demand.
 
“The introduction of GST 2.0 proved transformational—lowering small-car GST rates made vehicle ownership more attainable, especially for the cost-sensitive first-time buyer,” he said.
 
He added that the affordability boost, coupled with the festive season, translated optimism into purchases. Dealers also saw relief as PV inventory levels eased by 5–7 days to 53–55 days, reflecting better supply alignment.
 
OEM performance: Maruti, Tata, Mahindra gain; Hyundai dips
 
Among passenger vehicle manufacturers:
 
Maruti Suzuki India remained the market leader with an 18 per cent rise in sales to 2.39 lakh units.
 
Tata Motors followed with 13 per cent growth to 75,352 units, and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 9 per cent to 67,918 units.
 
Hyundai Motor India, however, saw a 7 per cent decline to 65,442 units.
 
In the two-wheeler segment:
 
Hero MotoCorp sales surged 72 per cent to 994,787 units.
 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India climbed 48 per cent to 821,976 units.
 
TVS Motor registered 58 per cent growth with 558,075 units sold.
 
Rural demand becomes key growth engine
 
“The standout story of the month was the rise of Bharat,” said Vigneshwar, noting that rural India had become the true growth driver.
 
Favourable monsoons, higher farm incomes, and government-led infrastructure spending boosted purchasing power in rural regions.
 
“Rural PV sales grew over three times faster than urban, while rural two-wheeler growth nearly doubled urban rates,” Vigneshwar said, calling it a structural shift in India’s demand map.
 
Festive season delivers record highs across categories
 
During the 42-day festive period, overall vehicle retails rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y — the highest ever festive performance:
 
Two-wheelers: ↑22%
 
Passenger vehicles: ↑23%
 
Commercial vehicles: ↑15%
 
Three-wheelers: ↑9%
 
Tractors: ↑14%
 
Construction equipment: ↓24%
 
Vigneshwar added, “The festive period of 2025 delivered record-breaking growth across categories, affirming the success of the government’s transformative GST 2.0 reforms — a reform that truly embodies the spirit of simpler tax and stronger growth.”
 

Auto salesAuto industryGST RevampCar sales

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

