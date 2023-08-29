Toyota's Rumion launched in India, check price, variant, and specifications

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has launched its new Rumion MPV in India. The starting price for the latest car is Rs 10.29 lakh for its base S variant, and the price can go up to Rs 13.68 lakh for its top variant, which is the V automatic variant, both prices are ex-showroom prices.

The Rumion MVP is also available with CNG. However, the price for the model is 11.24 lakh.

The company has also started bookings for this model at Rs 11,000. The company will start delivering the car on September 8, 2023.

Rumion variants





The car is currently available in three variants namely, S, G, and V. The car has an automatic gearbox in the S variant and G variant. The mid-spec G trim misses the gearbox. The company has fitted the CNG kit in only the G variant.

Prices of different variants (Ex-Showroom)

S variant - Rs 10.29 lakh

SAT variant - Rs 11.89 lakh

G variant - Rs 11.45 lakh

V variant - Rs 12.18 lakh

VAT variant -Rs 13.68 lakh

S CNG variant - Rs 11.24 lakh

Rumion MVP specifications Toyota's Rumion is continuing with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard finished with a faux wood insert. The car is equipped with a 7.0-inch touch screen, automatic AC, an analogue instrument with digital MID, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC and much more. The Rumion has a 7-seat configuration. The company has given attention to passenger safety with four airbags.

Toyota Rumion is competing with Ertiga costing between Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh, Compared to the Ertiga, the Rumion has one lesser lever and a higher starting price.

The car has both petrol and CNG petrol type with 1462 cc engine displacement. Toyota's Rumion engine produces 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque with Petrol and 88hp power and 122 Nm Torque with CNG. The company claims that the car gives mileage of 20.55 kmpl with petrol and 26.11 km/kg with CNG.