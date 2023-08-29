Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.
The automaker doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.
It's unclear when the lines will be back up.
Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.
The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.
The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan's top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.
Also Read
Toyota Japan announces battery electric vehicle initiatives amid criticism
Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report
Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy
Tata Tech joins car manufacturers' partnership AUTOSAR as premium partner
Toyota Kirloskar commences 3rd shift at K'taka plant to enhance production
Tech giants to face 3% digital tax in New Zealand, will begin in 2025
US Judge cancels class-action lawsuit won by users against Google
Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia's Bali, Java islands, no casualties
Kim Jong Un asks his military to be ready to smash US-led invasion plot
Trump, 18 others charged in 2020 election case to be arraigned on Sept 6
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)