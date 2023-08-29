Confirmation

Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

The automaker doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda

A staff checks a car parked outside of Toyota Motor Corp's showroom. Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.
The automaker doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.
It's unclear when the lines will be back up.
Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.
The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.
The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan's top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Toyota automobile manufacturer Japan

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

