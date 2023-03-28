Toyota unveiled new Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista: Check details inside

The new Fortuner Modellista is gaining interest from SUV lovers as it is equipped with a powerful 2.4L turbo diesel engine. The Modellista comes with more enhanced sporty elements that give it a more customised look and feel. Similar to Japan, India expected to welcome Modellista, a high-quality product, wholeheartedly, and the sales figure will touch the skies as it does in Japan. Its ability to personalise with the Toyota Fortuner Modellista kit will surely attract more buyers looking for a more personalised driving experience.

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport 2023 gives an advanced look and feature to this newly launched Fortuner model that will enhance the driving and passenger experience. The new Toyota Fortuner GR Sport 2023 has many advanced features, which include a nine-inch infotainment system and wireless charging, providing added convenience for drivers and passengers.

In addition to the above features, the new Toyota Fortuner GR Sport also has utility features that enhance the case of use. The Toyota Fortuner GR comes with an electric tailgate, hill start assist, and trailer assist, making Fortuner a practical choice for drivers.

The Fortuner GR Sport 2023 is equipped and designed to offer a dynamic driving experience. It also sits higher than the Fortuner Legender 2.8L option and boasts an aggressive front profile with an 'X' insignia design effect.

Toyota's both models Fortuner Modellista and Fortuner GR Sport come with a touch of chrome. The Fortuner Modellista wheel design is inspired by Infiniti QX80. On the other hand, Fortuner GR Sport stands out with its vivid red colour.