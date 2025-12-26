Triumph, Renault to raise vehicle prices from Jan 2026 amid cost pressures

Triumph Motorcycles and Renault India have announced price revisions effective January 2026, citing cost pressures and changes in the operating environment, while urging customers to lock in current prices before the year-end.

When will Triumph’s new prices take effect and what changes?

Triumph Motorcycles said it will revise ex-showroom prices across its entire model range from January 1, 2026, with existing prices remaining valid until December 31, 2025. Customers can continue to book all Triumph models at current prices through the end of this month.

Why is Triumph revising prices now?

The company noted that it had earlier absorbed the impact of the recent goods and services tax (GST) revision on motorcycles above 350 cc and chose not to pass on higher costs immediately, while also offering special festive pricing on select models such as the Speed 400 and Speed T4. However, the company said a price correction has now become necessary. Manik Nangia, president, Probiking, Bajaj Auto, said customers planning a purchase should take advantage of prevailing prices before the revision comes into effect.

What is Triumph’s position in India’s mid-capacity motorcycle market? Triumph entered India in 2023 through a partnership with Bajaj Auto and has since gained traction in the mid-capacity segment, led by its 400 cc range. The company is currently focused on expanding its footprint and building riding communities across the country. How much will Renault raise prices and what is the reason? Separately, Renault India announced a marginal price hike of up to 2 per cent across its vehicle portfolio, effective January 2026. The company said the increase will vary by model and variant and is driven by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors. Renault added that despite the revision, it remains committed to offering competitive value to customers.