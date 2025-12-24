2025 to end with double-digit growth in electric two-wheeler registrations

Based on this assumption, EV penetration of e2Ws will be up by 0.6 per cent in CY25 over last year, and will end the year hitting 6.8 per cent penetration. The increase in penetration has been led by a few states like Kerala (with penetration now of 15.4 per cent), Goa (14.4 per cent), Karnataka (13.3 per cent), Maharashtra (10.2 per cent), and Orissa (10 per cent). In the remaining 19 states, penetration still remains well below 10 per cent.

As far as performance of companies go, Ola Electric was the only player in the top four which saw its registration share in e2Ws fall sharply by more than half from 35.5 per cent in CY24 to 15.4 per cent in 2025. In volume terms, its registrations, based on the analysis, dropped from 4.07 lakh in CY24 to an expected 1. 97 lakh in CY25. In contrast, its rival Ather Energy was able to achieve the highest incremental increase in its share among the top four players, going up by 4.7 per cent to hit 15.7 per cent in CY25 over CY24.