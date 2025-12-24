Tata Avinya launch: Know expected price, timeline, features and more

Tata Avinya launch Date: In the next five years, Tata Motors plans to introduce five new electric vehicles. Additionally, Tata Motors gave information regarding the introduction of their much-anticipated Avinya electric car in India, which was initially displayed earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo.

As part of the company's next phase of electric mobility growth in the domestic market, the EV car will come ahead of many competitors. Tata Motors declared that it will enter the luxury electric passenger vehicle market with the launch of the Avinya EV by the end of 2026.

Tata Motors will launch the Avinya as it increases the range of electric vehicles it offers and makes significant investments in new products, platforms, and infrastructure for charging.

Tata Avinya 'features' Tata Motors' Gen 3 electric vehicle architecture, a skateboard-style platform intended exclusively for battery-electric vehicles, is reportedly the basis for Tata Avinya. This platform was created by the corporation to provide more software integration, quicker charging, and a longer driving range. ALSO READ: Zoomcar Calls for Experience-Led EV Adoption as India Prepares for a Breakthrough Year in 2026 Additionally, the architecture enables greater component packaging and increased structural efficiency, which Tata plans to apply to all upcoming electric vehicles. Tata Avinya 'expected' price ALSO READ: Tata Motors' EV arm to launch five new models by FY30; capex Rs 18,000 cr It is premature to discuss the pricing of the car at this stage. Although it is expected that the on-road cost in Mumbai would be between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 35 lakh. In order to maximise cabin space, the Avinya is anticipated to have a flat floor plan. With a lounge-style environment and little physical clutter, the design will take a minimalist approach.