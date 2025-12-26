Rising input costs threaten margins of Indian auto, component makers

Prices of base metals such as aluminium and copper have climbed 10–25 per cent over the past three months, driven by supply constraints, trade disruptions and stronger demand from energy transition-linked sectors. At the same time, prices of platinum group metals (PGMs) used in catalytic converters have surged more than 50 per cent amid mine underinvestment and supply bottlenecks. The spike comes at a time when auto companies are already navigating a fragile demand environment, limiting their ability to pass on higher costs to consumers.