Triumph's Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled, India-launch on July 5



The two bikes, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, appear to have drawn inspiration from Triumph's larger machines. The Speed 400 has taken cues from the Speed Twin 900 and 1200, whereas the Scrambler 400 X has borrowed its aesthetics from the Scrambler 900 and 1200. Britain's iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has unveiled the first two Made-in-India, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X bikes. These bikes have been developed in a collaboration between the British Triumph and India's Bajaj Auto. The bikes will be built at Bajaj's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: The 400cc engine





398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder is Euro-5 compliant and produces 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with concealed liquid cooling and machine cooling fans. The Triumph website says that the engine produces class-leading power and makes distinctive exhaust notes. The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use the same engine, which has been freshly developed for these bikes. The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler.





The engine's DOHC cylinder head and crankshaft in the engine have been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed drivability, the company website said. Furthermore, the engine has been designed to make it more tractable over different gear ratios to get the most out of the free-revving engine, the website said.

Both the bikes have been designed in Hinckley, UK, an HTAuto report said.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: Design and build

The two bikes have the familiar yet distinctive design language that Triumph bikes are associated with. The bikes are light in their construction and should be fast on their feet. While the Speed 400 weighs 170 kg, the Scrambler 400 X weighs 179 kg. The seating height is 790mm on the Speed and 835mm on the Scrambler.



When will it be launched in India? Both bikes have big piston 43mm upside down (USD) front forks and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.





The latest bikes from the Triumph-Bajaj alliance will be launched in India on July 5, 2023, HTAuto reported. The prices are likely to be announced on the same day.