Triumph's Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled, India-launch on July 5

These bikes are likely to heat up competition for the market leader in the segment, Royal Enfield

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
The latest bikes from the Triumph-Bajaj alliance will be launched in India on July 5, 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Britain's iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has unveiled the first two Made-in-India, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X bikes. These bikes have been developed in a collaboration between the British Triumph and India's Bajaj Auto. The bikes will be built at Bajaj's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.
The two bikes, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, appear to have drawn inspiration from Triumph's larger machines. The Speed 400 has taken cues from the Speed Twin 900 and 1200, whereas the Scrambler 400 X has borrowed its aesthetics from the Scrambler 900 and 1200.


Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: The 400cc engine
The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use the same engine, which has been freshly developed for these bikes. The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler.

398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder is Euro-5 compliant and produces 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with concealed liquid cooling and machine cooling fans. The Triumph website says that the engine produces class-leading power and makes distinctive exhaust notes.

The engine's DOHC cylinder head and crankshaft in the engine have been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed drivability, the company website said. Furthermore, the engine has been designed to make it more tractable over different gear ratios to get the most out of the free-revving engine, the website said.


Both the bikes have been designed in Hinckley, UK, an HTAuto report said.


Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: Design and build
The two bikes have the familiar yet distinctive design language that Triumph bikes are associated with. The bikes are light in their construction and should be fast on their feet. While the Speed 400 weighs 170 kg, the Scrambler 400 X weighs 179 kg. The seating height is 790mm on the Speed and 835mm on the Scrambler.

Both bikes have big piston 43mm upside down (USD) front forks and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.
When will it be launched in India?

The latest bikes from the Triumph-Bajaj alliance will be launched in India on July 5, 2023, HTAuto reported. The prices are likely to be announced on the same day.


These bikes will likely heat up the competition for the market leader in the segment, Royal Enfield. The retro bike market in India is set to get even more exciting as Harley-Davidson is prepping to launch its X440 on July 4, 2023, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.
 
Along with the Royal Enfield, existing players catering to this market segment include Honda, Jawa, and Benelli

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

