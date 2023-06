The launch of Tata's premium hatchback with a CNG fuel option and the difference in the prices of petrol and CNG is helping the sales, the company told ET. With Altroz's CNG variant in the picture, Tata Motors' Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told ET that the company expects 10-12 per cent of sales to come from the CNG variants of the Altroz for the financial year 2024.

Much like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors is also trying to cater to the needs of all kinds of customers and is offering various fuel options in multiple cars. Currently, Tata offers its Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz with a CNG option. With its CNG vehicles, Tata is betting on the mass market that looks for affordable fuel options.

Chandra was quoted in the report as saying, "Despite gas prices going up, sales of CNG vehicles went up by 50 per cent in the last financial year, overall car sales rose 27 per cent in the same period. There continues to be a substantial price differential between CNG and petrol. That, along with several new launches in the segment, is making customers take a long-term view and opt for CNG variants."