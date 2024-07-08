Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / Truck rentals dip marginally, used truck prices jump in June: Report

Truck rentals dip marginally, used truck prices jump in June: Report

Average price of used commercial vehicles saw a considerable rise across categories in June with 31 to 36-ton category

trucks
Rural vehicle registrations dropped while urban RTOs held on to May levels. | Photo: PTI
BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rentals in the majority of the key truck routes dropped marginally or remained flat in June versus April 2024, said Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly logistics research report by Shriram Finance.

On the other hand, average price of used commercial vehicles saw a considerable rise across categories in June with 31 to 36-ton category seeing a sharp 43 per cent jump and 1.5 to 2-ton posting a 38 per cent jump compared to June 2023, posting the maximum rise. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


During the month, Mumbai-Kolkata and Bengaluru-Mumbai saw a notable decline of 2.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. On the other hand, Kolkata-Guwahati rental increased 4 per cent on a monthly basis. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Kolkata route also saw a 2.1 per cent increase during the month. 

Other routes that saw a decline in rentals during the month include Delhi-Mumbai at 0.6 per cent, Delhi-Chennai at 1 per cent, Delhi-Kolkata at 1.4 per cent, Delhi-Bengaluru at 1 per cent, and Guwahati-Mumbai route saw 0.4 per cent dip. 

“With the new government in place and with monsoon rain expected to gain strength, businesses are hopeful that policy action from the government will help push economic activity into a higher orbit. The slowdown across sectors including road transport, vehicle sales appears temporary,” said Y S Chakravarti, managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Finance.

In June 2024, goods carrier sales dipped 7 per cent to 53,810 units, compared to 57,781 units during the same month last year. On a monthly basis, sales were down by 15 per cent.  

More From This Section

Premium

Rs 500-crore EMPS 2024: Only 3.6% vehicle sales target achieved so far

Govt meets auto industry, asks firms to onboard right to repair portal

Bajaj Auto strikes 'Tiger Zinda Hai' note as first CNG bike hits the road

Retail sales of cars fall in June for 2nd straight month, PV sales dip 6.8%

Premium

Massive monsoon season discounts take the wheel in car sales drive


Passenger vehicle sales experienced a notable decline, falling by 6.77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7.18 per cent month-on-month (MoM). Car sales declined by 8 per cent to 2,56,468 units, compared to the same month last year. On the other hand, motorcycle sales were seen up by 5 per cent to 13,31,558 units during the month. 

“Vehicle sales dropped significantly in most of the categories in June. Passenger vehicles saw a notable decline and inventory levels reached all-time high, ranging from 62 to 67 days. Many auto dealers complained of stress in the system,” the report said.

Rural vehicle registrations dropped while urban RTOs held on to May levels. 

Used truck rates increased in 2 to 3.5 ton by 22 per cent, 3.5 to 7.5 ton by 21 per cent, 7.5-16 ton by 7 per cent, 16-19 ton by 9 per cent, 25-28.5 ton by 6 per cent, and 37-43.5 tons by 18 per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Truck freight rates dip for smaller cities, remain flat for bigger ones

Premium

We have a team that innovates with data science and AI: DTICI MD & CEO

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Broader indices slip into red; VIX jumps 7%

'Can't allow Police to peep into private life of accused on bail,' says SC

Topics :truck markettruck rentalstrucksautomobile industryauto demandautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story