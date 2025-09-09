TVS invests ₹100 cr in NTorq 150 launch, eyes festive scooter demand

TVS Motor Company has invested close to Rs 100 crore in capital expenditure for its latest launch, the NTorq 150 Hyper Sport Scooter, as it seeks to leverage the upcoming festive season to boost demand in the premium scooter segment.

Speaking to Business Standard, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice-President and Head of Commuter and EV Business, highlighted the company’s strategy of investing in both product and network to capture premium scooter demand.

“With the NTorq 150, we are doubling down on premium scooters backed by strong investment and a responsive dealer network to convert festive-season demand into measurable growth, even amid market shifts like the GST changes,” he said.

“The NTorq 150 is not just about speed, it is designed with contemporary aesthetics and superior aerodynamics to appeal to young, style-conscious consumers,” Haldar added. TVS is also looking to consolidate its position in the sport scooter segment, which has been growing faster than the broader two-wheeler market. The NTorq 150 launch follows the company’s recent refreshes, including the TVS Orbiter, contributing to what Haldar described as the “freshest portfolio across all segments.” TVS has consistently maintained growth in the two-wheeler segment despite market volatility. Haldar attributed this to operational agility and coordination across the company’s 1,400 primary dealerships and 4,000 secondary outlets. “Our ability to pivot quickly and respond to market changes has been key to sustaining growth,” he noted.