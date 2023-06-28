Home / Industry / Auto / TVS, Zomato form alliance to ensure greener, cheaper last-mile mobility

TVS, Zomato form alliance to ensure greener, cheaper last-mile mobility

As a part of the partnership, TVS will develop electricity-powered two-wheelers which will be used by Zomato delivery personnel

BS Web Team New Delhi
TVS Motor Company began its work in the electric vehicles segment in 2020 and has seen a positive response from customers

Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company and the food order delivery platform, Zomato have come together in a strategic association. The two companies have announced their association to ensure a green and sustainable mobility ecosystem, pushing the electric mobility drive in the country forward.
As a part of the partnership, TVS will develop electricity-powered two-wheelers which will be used by Zomato delivery personnel.

TVS Motor will deploy 10,000 of its electric scooters with the food delivery service of Zomato for a period of two years. These scooters will come powered with TVS' advanced electric powertrain and superior battery technology, TVS informed in its press release.
These vehicles will establish green mobility and contribute towards ensuring a sustainable delivery ecosystem. TVS will also work to provide Zomato's delivery partners access to its network of charging stations. The partnership can power a greener delivery system along with bringing the delivery costs down.

Speaking on the association, Senior Vice President of electric vehicles at TVS Motor Company, Manu Saxena said, “With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stand at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato’s delivery partners’ vehicles. This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor’s journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with the lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners."
Zomato's chief operations officer, Rinshul Chandra also expressed his thoughts on the association and said, “At Zomato, we are committed to 100% EV adoption by 2030, and are the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group’s EV100 campaign. We are now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 100,000 EV-based delivery partners on our platform within the next 2 years. This association with TVS Motor adds further momentum to our commitment, given their global repute in the sustainable mobility domain. We are excited to jointly facilitate greener last-mile deliveries by transitioning our delivery partners’ vehicles to EVs.”

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

