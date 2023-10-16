Home / Industry / Auto / Two-wheeler exports fell by 20% to 1.69 mn units in H1 of FY24: Siam

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has created significant volatility in global fuel prices, further straining developing economies already weakened by the pandemic

Two-wheeler exports from India fell by 20 per cent year-on-year to 1.69 million units in the first half of FY24, adversely affected by geopolitical tensions and foreign exchange crises in key markets such as South Asia, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Conversely, passenger vehicle (PV) exports rose by five per cent to 336,754 units during the same period due to more diversified global demand, stated Vinod Aggarwal, President of Siam, in a press conference.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has created significant volatility in global fuel prices, further straining developing economies already weakened by the pandemic.

Domestic sales of PVs grew by 6.9 per cent year-on-year to 2.07 million units, largely driven by high demand for utility vehicles. Two-wheeler domestic sales also witnessed a growth of 4.1 per cent year-on-year to 8.7 million units.

Aggarwal cited the geopolitical landscape and foreign exchange issues as underlying factors for the decline in two-wheeler exports. Bajaj Auto, for example, saw its exports drop by 22.3 per cent year-on-year to 722,662 units in the first half of FY24. About 90 per cent of the company's exports are to countries in Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, many of which are experiencing economic and foreign exchange challenges. Similarly, TVS Motor's two-wheeler exports dropped by 20.4 per cent year-on-year to 436,033 units.

"Much work is being done in areas such as rupee trade, and we are hopeful for some more concrete action," Aggarwal said, adding that issues related to shipment delays have been mostly resolved.

In contrast, Maruti Suzuki's PV exports remained stable, while Hyundai saw a 16.2 per cent year-on-year increase in its exports to 86,105 units. Aggarwal noted that the broader market for PV exports helped cushion the impact.

Aggarwal also observed that entry-level PVs and two-wheelers did not experience growth in the first half of FY24. He attributed this to a shift in consumer preference towards higher-level vehicles and stagnating incomes in rural areas.


2-wheeler exports falling but PV exports rising
       
  H1FY23 unit sales H1FY24 unit sales Y-o-Y increase/decrease (in %)
2-wheeler exports 2104845 1685907 -19.9%
PV exports 320506 336754 5.1%
       
       
Source: SIAM      
     

