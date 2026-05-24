West Asia crisis puts EV cost edge in sharper focus for car buyers now

The West Asia crisis has put the economics of electric vehicle ownership back in focus, with rising fuel-price concerns nudging Indian car buyers to look beyond upfront purchase prices and assess the total cost of ownership.

India has seen cumulative petrol and diesel price hikes of roughly Rs 5 per litre in May after global crude prices surged amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Industry executives say the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer driven solely by sustainability, technological appeal, or government incentives. Increasingly, buyers — especially urban users with high daily running — are calculating monthly fuel bills, five-year operating costs, and resale assumptions while evaluating both new and used vehicle purchases.

That consumer shift is already visible in retail trends. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), EVs accounted for 4.25 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales in FY26, up from 2.61 per cent in FY25. The momentum continued into the new financial year, with EV share in passenger vehicle retail sales rising to 5.77 per cent in April 2026 from 3.70 per cent a year earlier.

Fada has also flagged that fuel-price concerns are influencing buying behaviour. In its March 2026 retail outlook, the dealers’ body said 36.5 per cent of dealers reported that rising or expected fuel prices were moderately to significantly affecting customer purchase decisions, and could shift preference further towards CNG and EV options.

Illustrative calculations by auto industry sources for similarly priced passenger vehicles in the Rs 11-12 lakh range show that while EVs still carry a marginally higher upfront cost than petrol and CNG vehicles, the operating-cost advantage over time is becoming increasingly significant.

The acquisition cost of an EV in the comparison works out to around Rs 13.18 lakh, compared with Rs 12.79 lakh for petrol and Rs 12.98 lakh for CNG vehicles, while diesel is higher at about Rs 14.09 lakh.