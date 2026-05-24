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West Asia crisis puts EV cost edge in sharper focus for car buyers now

Rising fuel-price concerns are pushing more consumers to evaluate total ownership costs, even as charging, resale and battery-life worries continue to weigh on EV adoption

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Fada has also flagged that fuel-price concerns are influencing buying behaviour.
Sohini Das Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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The West Asia crisis has put the economics of electric vehicle ownership back in focus, with rising fuel-price concerns nudging Indian car buyers to look beyond upfront purchase prices and assess the total cost of ownership.
 
India has seen cumulative petrol and diesel price hikes of roughly Rs 5 per litre in May after global crude prices surged amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Industry executives say the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer driven solely by sustainability, technological appeal, or government incentives. Increasingly, buyers — especially urban users with high daily running — are calculating monthly fuel bills, five-year operating costs, and resale assumptions while evaluating both new and used vehicle purchases.
 
That consumer shift is already visible in retail trends. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), EVs accounted for 4.25 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales in FY26, up from 2.61 per cent in FY25. The momentum continued into the new financial year, with EV share in passenger vehicle retail sales rising to 5.77 per cent in April 2026 from 3.70 per cent a year earlier.
 
Fada has also flagged that fuel-price concerns are influencing buying behaviour. In its March 2026 retail outlook, the dealers’ body said 36.5 per cent of dealers reported that rising or expected fuel prices were moderately to significantly affecting customer purchase decisions, and could shift preference further towards CNG and EV options.
 
Illustrative calculations by auto industry sources for similarly priced passenger vehicles in the Rs 11-12 lakh range show that while EVs still carry a marginally higher upfront cost than petrol and CNG vehicles, the operating-cost advantage over time is becoming increasingly significant.
 
The acquisition cost of an EV in the comparison works out to around Rs 13.18 lakh, compared with Rs 12.79 lakh for petrol and Rs 12.98 lakh for CNG vehicles, while diesel is higher at about Rs 14.09 lakh.
 
However, assuming average daily usage of 50 km and current Mumbai fuel and electricity prices, the five-year running cost for an EV is estimated at around Rs 1.93 lakh, versus Rs 9.06 lakh for petrol, Rs 6.69 lakh for diesel, and Rs 4.66 lakh for CNG. This implies potential savings of about Rs 7.13 lakh over petrol vehicles, Rs 4.76 lakh over diesel, and Rs 2.73 lakh over CNG purely on running costs over a five-year period. (See table) 

EV vs ICE running cost snapshot

Powertrain Acquisition Cost (Rs) Annual Running Cost (Rs) 5-year Running Cost (Rs)
Electric 1,318,385 22,774 192,560
Petrol 1,279,353 167,385 905,651
Diesel 1,409,115 118,896 668,908
CNG 1,298,393 78,900 465,746
Source: Industry
The calculations consider registration, insurance, insurance renewals after three years, and other charges, but exclude resale value, financing cost, depreciation, charging installation costs, and battery replacement risk.
 
The economics, however, remain uneven across buyer segments. Ravi Bhatia, President of analytics firm JATO Dynamics, said EV adoption is still constrained by limited model choices in the belly of the car market, charging friction, real-world range impact from speed and air-conditioning load, and uncertainty over resale value as battery and drivetrain technologies evolve.
 
He added that EVs are increasingly gaining traction as second cars in urban households, especially among users with predictable daily driving patterns and access to home charging.
 
Anurag Singh, Managing Director at Primus Partners, said the EV transition is likely to continue regardless of the West Asia crisis because it is being driven by structural factors such as falling battery costs, policy support, and improving infrastructure. However, sustained higher fuel prices could modestly accelerate adoption by improving the cost advantage of EVs, particularly in price-sensitive markets like India, he said.
 
Yet, for many buyers, especially in the used-car market, the EV decision is still shaped as much by trust and predictability as by operating economics. Questions around battery life, charging reliability, and resale value continue to influence purchase decisions.
 
The resale question remains one of the biggest unresolved parts of EV ownership economics. Niraj Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of used-car marketplace Spinny, said there was a noticeable residual-value gap initially, especially with first-generation EVs, but that gap is steadily narrowing as awareness improves, charging infrastructure expands, and original equipment manufacturers support the resale ecosystem.
 
Singh said customer concerns around used EVs are largely centred on battery health, driving range, charging reliability, and long-term ownership confidence.
 
Spinny, which works with EV brands including Tata.ev and Tesla, addresses these concerns through battery-health and range assessments, warranty-backed support, transparent pricing, financing options, and a 200-point inspection and certification process.
 
“Rising fuel costs and the improving total cost of ownership for EVs are making the shift to electric more practical for Indian consumers,” Singh said, adding that used EVs are increasingly emerging as practical city cars and second household vehicles because of their lower operating costs.
 
But Primus Partners sounded a more cautious note on long-term valuations. Anurag Singh said EV resale values remain relatively weak and difficult to assess because technology is evolving rapidly, causing older models to depreciate faster. Service networks, repair ecosystems, and battery replacement confidence are still developing, he said, adding that it will take a few more years for the used EV market to mature and resale values to stabilise.
 
For now, CNG remains the strongest conventional alternative to EVs on ownership economics. Fada data shows CNG’s share in passenger vehicles stood at 22.62 per cent in April 2026, while petrol’s share was 45.95 per cent and diesel’s 17.39 per cent.
 
If fuel prices remain elevated, consumers are likely to increasingly evaluate vehicles not just by sticker price, but by monthly running cost, charging access, resale confidence, and usage pattern.
 
For EVs, the West Asia crisis may not be the reason the transition began, but it has made the cost advantage significantly harder for consumers to ignore. 
 

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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