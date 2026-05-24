West Asia crisis puts EV cost edge in sharper focus for car buyers now

Source: Industry
| Powertrain
| Acquisition Cost (Rs)
| Annual Running Cost (Rs)
| 5-year Running Cost (Rs)
| Electric
| 1,318,385
| 22,774
| 192,560
| Petrol
| 1,279,353
| 167,385
| 905,651
| Diesel
| 1,409,115
| 118,896
| 668,908
| CNG
| 1,298,393
| 78,900
| 465,746
The calculations consider registration, insurance, insurance renewals after three years, and other charges, but exclude resale value, financing cost, depreciation, charging installation costs, and battery replacement risk.
The economics, however, remain uneven across buyer segments. Ravi Bhatia, President of analytics firm JATO Dynamics, said EV adoption is still constrained by limited model choices in the belly of the car market, charging friction, real-world range impact from speed and air-conditioning load, and uncertainty over resale value as battery and drivetrain technologies evolve.
He added that EVs are increasingly gaining traction as second cars in urban households, especially among users with predictable daily driving patterns and access to home charging.
Anurag Singh, Managing Director at Primus Partners, said the EV transition is likely to continue regardless of the West Asia crisis because it is being driven by structural factors such as falling battery costs, policy support, and improving infrastructure. However, sustained higher fuel prices could modestly accelerate adoption by improving the cost advantage of EVs, particularly in price-sensitive markets like India, he said.
Yet, for many buyers, especially in the used-car market, the EV decision is still shaped as much by trust and predictability as by operating economics. Questions around battery life, charging reliability, and resale value continue to influence purchase decisions.
The resale question remains one of the biggest unresolved parts of EV ownership economics. Niraj Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of used-car marketplace Spinny, said there was a noticeable residual-value gap initially, especially with first-generation EVs, but that gap is steadily narrowing as awareness improves, charging infrastructure expands, and original equipment manufacturers support the resale ecosystem.
Singh said customer concerns around used EVs are largely centred on battery health, driving range, charging reliability, and long-term ownership confidence.
Spinny, which works with EV brands including Tata.ev and Tesla, addresses these concerns through battery-health and range assessments, warranty-backed support, transparent pricing, financing options, and a 200-point inspection and certification process.
“Rising fuel costs and the improving total cost of ownership for EVs are making the shift to electric more practical for Indian consumers,” Singh said, adding that used EVs are increasingly emerging as practical city cars and second household vehicles because of their lower operating costs.
But Primus Partners sounded a more cautious note on long-term valuations. Anurag Singh said EV resale values remain relatively weak and difficult to assess because technology is evolving rapidly, causing older models to depreciate faster. Service networks, repair ecosystems, and battery replacement confidence are still developing, he said, adding that it will take a few more years for the used EV market to mature and resale values to stabilise.
For now, CNG remains the strongest conventional alternative to EVs on ownership economics. Fada data shows CNG’s share in passenger vehicles stood at 22.62 per cent in April 2026, while petrol’s share was 45.95 per cent and diesel’s 17.39 per cent.
If fuel prices remain elevated, consumers are likely to increasingly evaluate vehicles not just by sticker price, but by monthly running cost, charging access, resale confidence, and usage pattern.
For EVs, the West Asia crisis may not be the reason the transition began, but it has made the cost advantage significantly harder for consumers to ignore.