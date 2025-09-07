VinFast enters India with VF6, VF7 electric SUVs: Check price, specs

Vietnamese automaker VinFast on Saturday announced its entry into India with the launch of two electric SUVs, VF6 and VF7. The VF6 is priced at ₹16.49 lakh, while the VF7 is priced at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom price).

According to the company, VF6 trims come with an ARAI-certified driving range of 468 km and 463 km. The VF7 trims offer a range of 438 km, 510 km, and 532 km, depending on the variant.

VF6, VF7 features

The VinFast VF6 is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack paired with a front-wheel-drive system. It comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, connected car features, and an all-LED lighting package. The cabin includes a coloured head-up display, dual-zone AC, and ventilated front seats with a powered driver seat. A vegan leather dual-tone interior and an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof add to its premium feel.

The VF7 offers more options, with 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh battery packs. VF7 mirrors the VF6 in offering Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, and full-LED lighting, complemented by a coloured head-up display. Inside, it features dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and vegan leather upholstery in a dual-tone finish. The panoramic glass roof stretches edge to edge, enhancing cabin spaciousness and luxury. Production capacity in Tamil Nadu VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is producing its vehicles at its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with a current capacity of 50,000 units. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said the company plans to expand this capacity to 1.5 lakh units in the second phase, subject to environmental clearances.

Dealer and charging network expansion The company is also working on building its distribution and charging ecosystem in India. It plans to expand its dealer network to 35 outlets this year and set up 15,000 charging stations in partnership with other players, news agency PTI reported. Beyond cars: e-buses, two-wheelers, smart cities Speaking to reporters at the launch event, Chau said that VinFast is positioning itself as more than just an automaker in India. “We are working on e-buses, two-wheelers... every six months we will have a new model,” PTI quoted Chau as saying. He said the company is converting models from left-hand to right-hand drive for the Indian market.