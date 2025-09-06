Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra passes on GST cuts; Tata, Renault follow with price reductions

Mahindra passes on GST cuts; Tata, Renault follow with price reductions

Automakers slash prices up to ₹1.56 lakh as GST 2.0 rationalises tax slabs, with Mahindra leading the move ahead of the September 22 deadline

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv
Mahindra said benefits will be passed on transparently through dealerships and digital platforms
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra has passed on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, announcing price cuts of up to ₹1.56 lakh across its SUV portfolio. The revised prices, effective from September 6, come ahead of the September 22 deadline when the new tax slabs will be enforced.

SUVs see sharper reductions

The company said the Bolero/Neo range is now cheaper by ₹1.27 lakh, while the XUV3XO variants have seen reductions of ₹1.4 lakh (petrol) and ₹1.56 lakh (diesel).
 
The Thar 2WD (diesel) has been cut by ₹1.35 lakh, the Thar 4WD (diesel) and Scorpio Classic by ₹1.01 lakh each. Prices of the Scorpio-N have dropped by ₹1.45 lakh, the Thar Roxx by ₹1.33 lakh and the XUV700 by ₹1.43 lakh.
 
Mahindra said benefits will be passed on transparently through dealerships and digital platforms.

Renault trims prices by up to ₹96,395

Renault India also announced reductions of up to ₹96,395 across its product line, effective for all deliveries from 22 September, coinciding with Navratri. Bookings at the revised rates, however, are already open. Under the new pricing, the Kwid is cheaper by ₹55,095, the Triber by ₹80,195 and the Kiger by ₹96,395. Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said the decision underlines its commitment to customers and will likely energise festive demand.

Tata Motors cuts prices up to ₹1.45 lakh

Tata Motors followed with price cuts ranging between ₹65,000 and ₹1.45 lakh across its passenger vehicle line-up, effective from 22 September.

GST to re-fuel auto sector

The GST Council recently reduced slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent. As a result, small cars with petrol, LPG and CNG engines up to 1,200 cc, and diesel cars up to 1,500 cc, now fall under the 18 per cent slab instead of 28 per cent. Motorcycles up to 350 cc also move to 18 per cent, while EVs remain at 5 per cent. Larger cars, big hybrids, motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will attract a 40 per cent levy.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Maruti to Tata Motors: Auto companies start passing on GST cut to buyers

Citroen to double India market share in 3 months with Basalt X SUV

GST cut to drive 200 bps boost in two-wheelers, 100 bps in PVs: Crisil

Premium

GST cuts boost auto sector, dealers hope for quick cess resolution

EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraGST RevampGST2.0Tata MotorsRenault IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story