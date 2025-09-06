Mahindra passes on GST cuts; Tata, Renault follow with price reductions

Mahindra & Mahindra has passed on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, announcing price cuts of up to ₹1.56 lakh across its SUV portfolio. The revised prices, effective from September 6, come ahead of the September 22 deadline when the new tax slabs will be enforced.

SUVs see sharper reductions

The company said the Bolero/Neo range is now cheaper by ₹1.27 lakh, while the XUV3XO variants have seen reductions of ₹1.4 lakh (petrol) and ₹1.56 lakh (diesel).

The Thar 2WD (diesel) has been cut by ₹1.35 lakh, the Thar 4WD (diesel) and Scorpio Classic by ₹1.01 lakh each. Prices of the Scorpio-N have dropped by ₹1.45 lakh, the Thar Roxx by ₹1.33 lakh and the XUV700 by ₹1.43 lakh.

Mahindra said benefits will be passed on transparently through dealerships and digital platforms. Renault trims prices by up to ₹96,395 Renault India also announced reductions of up to ₹96,395 across its product line, effective for all deliveries from 22 September, coinciding with Navratri. Bookings at the revised rates, however, are already open. Under the new pricing, the Kwid is cheaper by ₹55,095, the Triber by ₹80,195 and the Kiger by ₹96,395. Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said the decision underlines its commitment to customers and will likely energise festive demand. Tata Motors cuts prices up to ₹1.45 lakh Tata Motors followed with price cuts ranging between ₹65,000 and ₹1.45 lakh across its passenger vehicle line-up, effective from 22 September.