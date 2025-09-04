GST cuts boost auto sector, dealers hope for quick cess resolution

If one walks into a car showroom on Friday, the dealer is unlikely to offer much guidance on the on-road price of any car the customer wants, said an office bearer of a dealers’ body.

“Within a week, however, we expect to have clarity on the issue of compensation cess dealers have already paid while buying the car from the OEM. The impact of the cess alone is around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for dealers,” said C.S. Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). He added that dealers are sitting on an inventory of around 600,000 passenger vehicles (PVs), or about two months’ worth of stock, which can be valued at around Rs 72,000 crore (assuming the average selling price is Rs 12 lakh).

FADA has already reached out to the Centre on the matter and hopes for a solution soon, which it feels entails the government refunding the cess collected from dealers. Analysts said that input tax credit (ITC) on inventory sourced before the new GST rate implementation can be claimed at the older, higher rate, making it easier for dealers to build inventory in the coming days. On the positive side, immediate disruption ahead of the new GST rate implementation may be limited, as September 7 to 21 is Pitru Paksh, a period considered inauspicious for any new purchases in India.

Once this near-term hiccup is sorted, GST rationalisation is seen as a significant positive for the sector – potentially bringing back the entry-level buyer who had stayed away from the market since the pandemic due to rising automobile prices and low income growth. Nifty Auto was up 0.85 per cent on Thursday. BNP Paribas analysts estimate a ‘mid-teen’ percentage point increase in volume growth for small cars and two-wheelers. While small cars are the big beneficiary, even larger SUVs are set to gain as vehicles under 4 metres will see tax rates reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while larger ones will be taxed at 40 per cent. The GST Council on Wednesday cut the tax on small cars (less than 4 metres in length and under 1,200 cc engine capacity for petrol and 1,500 cc for diesel) to 18 per cent from an earlier 29-31 per cent (including cess). For larger cars (over 4 metres, over 1,500 cc engine, and over 170 mm ground clearance), the tax rates were reduced to 40 per cent from an earlier effective rate of 50 per cent (including cess). The Centre has withdrawn the compensation cess. Motorcycles with engine capacity of less than 350 cc will also be taxed at 18 per cent, as opposed to the previous 28 per cent.

The move is likely to bring in "renewed cheer" and inject "fresh momentum" into the Indian automotive sector, according to Shailesh Chandra, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Making vehicles more affordable, particularly in the entry-level segment, will significantly benefit first-time buyers and middle-income families, he added. Chandra also hopes that the government will soon notify "suitable mechanisms" for the utilisation of compensation cess on unsold vehicles, ensuring a smooth and effective transition. For two-wheelers, many may look for upgrades. "For our industry, especially, it’s a welcome move as it will help 2Ws become more accessible and also help those looking to upgrade," said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is likely to be the biggest beneficiary, owing to a 10 per cent cut in GST rate across its portfolio (2/3 of its portfolio will be taxed at 40 per cent, versus 50 per cent earlier with cess; the balance at 18 per cent, versus 28 per cent previously), while Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India will see similar benefits in the form of a 7-8 per cent blended cut in GST for their respective portfolios (1/3 of the portfolio will see a 3-5 per cent reduction, while around 10 per cent reduction will apply to the balance 2/3 of volumes), noted Emkay.

In 2Ws, given that volume is still trailing the FY19 peak, the rate cut offers an opportunity to kickstart a new growth cycle. The GST revision offers significant benefits across the board, especially for Hero MotoCorp (10 per cent cut for 94 per cent of its portfolio volumes), TVS (10 per cent cut for 70 per cent of its portfolio), followed by Bajaj Auto (10 per cent cut for 49 per cent of its portfolio). Despite the higher tax (from 28 per cent to 40 per cent) on the above-350cc portfolio, Royal Enfield remains a major net beneficiary, as 81 per cent of its overall portfolio benefits, with the impact on only 8 per cent of its portfolio, which is above 350cc, the analysts added.

As such, the second half of the fiscal year is expected to be positive for the industry. Emkay analysts had forecast in an August note that the third and fourth quarters will likely see a better performance, with the GST cuts compensating for the recent demand lull, expecting a 10-20 per cent increase in demand. Commercial vehicles (CV) fleet modernization is expected to accelerate following the GST cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, according to Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors. “By resolving the long-standing issue of inverted duty for transporters, this unlocks greater affordability and liquidity, strengthening the entire commercial mobility ecosystem.”