India sees 350 flight cancellations as West Asia conflict disrupts routes

At least 350 flights operated by Indian carriers were cancelled on Sunday after the US and Israel carried out military strikes inside Iran on Saturday, triggering retaliatory threats from Tehran and prompting widespread airspace restrictions across West Asia.

The escalating conflict has disrupted multiple international corridors, forcing Indian airlines to reroute or suspend services as key airspace segments became unavailable or were deemed high risk.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a post on X that “in view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on March 1”. Passengers were advised to check flight status with their respective airlines.

The ministry added that it was closely coordinating with airlines, airport operators, and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and facilitate passenger support. While most cancellations stem from restrictions and risk assessments across parts of Iranian and adjoining airspace, flights to Europe have also been affected. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a safety information bulletin highlighting heightened risks in the region. In its circular, EASA said: “On February 28, the US and Israel conducted military strikes targeting sites within Iranian territory. In response, Iran has announced retaliatory attacks . Given the ongoing military intervention, retaliatory actions against US and Israeli assets in the region are likely to occur, introducing additional high risks not only to the airspace of Iran but also to that of neighbouring states hosting US military bases or otherwise affected by hostilities and associated military activities, including interceptions.”

As part of its risk mitigation measures, EASA restricted the use of certain airspace segments, including Jeddah and Muscat, for flights to and from Europe by third-country carriers, including Indian airlines. European carriers, however, have the option of overflying Pakistan — a route unavailable to Indian airlines due to the Pakistani airspace ban imposed after Operation Sindoor last year — narrowing routing options for Indian carriers and contributing to Europe-bound cancellations. Against this backdrop, Air India announced further curtailment of its international network. “Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X.

In addition to previously announced suspensions, Air India cancelled multiple services on March 1, including Mumbai–London (Heathrow), Delhi–Birmingham, Delhi–Amsterdam, Delhi–Zurich, Delhi–Milan, Delhi–Vienna, Bengaluru–London (Heathrow), Delhi–Copenhagen, and Delhi–Frankfurt. The airline said affected passengers were being informed through their registered contact details and offered rebooking or refunds. Air India has provided full flexibility for bookings made on or before February 28 for travel up to March 5, allowing passengers to reschedule without additional charges or opt for a full refund. IndiGo also extended the temporary suspension of select international flights using West Asian airspace until March 2. In a travel advisory, the airline said the move was a precautionary measure to uphold safety standards and that customers could opt for alternate flights or claim full refunds. Waivers for travel to and from West Asia and other impacted sectors have been extended until March 7 for bookings made on or before February 28.