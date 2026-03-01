Aviation ministry sets up 24x7 control room amid West Asia airspace crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room to review preparedness in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the West Asia.

Earlier on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an urgent safety advisory to all Indian air operators, warning of heightened risks to civil aviation in the West Asia and Persian Gulf airspace following a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

The advisory was issued on Saturday after a review of the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB No.: 2026-03) published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). It cautioned that recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran have created a high-risk operating environment for civil aircraft.

According to the DGCA, Iran has announced retaliatory measures, raising concerns over potential spill-over risks to civilian aviation. The regulator flagged several critical hazards, including possible retaliatory attacks affecting Iranian airspace and neighbouring states, the presence of advanced weaponry such as cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, all-altitude air defence systems and military air assets, as well as the risk of misidentification of civilian aircraft or operational errors during military interception procedures. "The current situation presents the following critical hazards to civil flight operations: Retaliatory Actions: Potential attacks against U.S. and Israeli assets in the region, affecting both Iranian airspace and neighboring states; Weaponry Capabilities: The presence of all-altitude capable air-defense systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and military air assets; Operational Errors: High probability of "spill-over" risks, including misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation, or failure of military interception procedures," the advisory read.