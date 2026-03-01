Gulf-bound flights cancelled from 4 Kerala airports amid West Asia tensions

A majority of flights scheduled to the Gulf regions remain cancelled from four international airports in Kerala following the conflict in West Asia on Sunday.

Though authorities had issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before arriving at the airport, several travellers waited at airports across the state expecting services to resume.

As many as 37 international flights scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) to various Gulf countries have been cancelled since Saturday afternoon.

Of these, 26 flights scheduled on Sunday were cancelled.

Similarly, six flights to various Gulf destinations from Kannur International Airport on Sunday were also cancelled, authorities said.

At Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), 35 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled as per the schedule posted on the official website. However, an Oman Air flight from Kochi to Muscat operated at 8.10 am. Similarly, a Saudia Airlines flight to Jeddah, Oman Air's flight to Muscat, an IndiGo flight to Dubai, Air Arabia flights to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, an Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi, and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai are listed as scheduled on the website. At Calicut International Airport, around 10 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled, officials said. A Saudia Airlines flight from Riyadh arrived at the airport around 8.15 am.