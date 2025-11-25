Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels flights amid volcanic ash; MoCA says no cause for concern

Air India cancels flights amid volcanic ash; MoCA says no cause for concern

An aviation industry source said Delhi airport saw seven international flight cancellations and twelve delays between 1 am and 6 pm on Tuesday owing to the ash cloud drifting eastward

Air India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Air India on Tuesday said it has cancelled multiple flights over the past two days as it was carrying out precautionary checks on aircraft that flew over regions potentially affected by volcanic ash from Ethiopia.
 
An aviation industry source said Delhi airport saw seven international flight cancellations and twelve delays between 1 am and 6 pm on Tuesday owing to the ash cloud drifting eastward.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated that flight operations across India remain smooth with “only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution” and there is no cause for concern at the moment.
 
Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, erupted on Sunday for the first time in more than 10,000 years, spewing a dense ash plume up to 45,000 feet. The cloud drifted northeast at 100–120 kilometres per hour (kmph) and entered Indian airspace on Monday evening. IndiGo’s Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight 6E1433 was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday due to this cloud.
 
Air India said on X that it cancelled the following flights on Monday: AI 106 (Newark–Delhi), AI 102 (New York–Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha–Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai–Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam–Mumbai) and AI 2284 (Doha–Delhi). For Tuesday, the airline cancelled AI 2822 (Chennai–Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad–Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai) and AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai).
 
The airline said it cancelled these flights as it was carrying out “precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption”.
 
The airline said its ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated and providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. It noted that it is making “every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest”, adding that the safety of its passengers and crew members remains its highest priority.
 
The MoCA on Tuesday afternoon stated on X that the ministry, along with air traffic controllers (ATCs), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), airlines and international aviation agencies, is “ensuring seamless coordination”.
 
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) — which manages the ATCs — has issued the necessary notice to airmen (NOTAM) and all affected flights have been kept informed, the ministry noted.
 
“Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution. There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety,” it added.
 
On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had directed airlines to adjust flight planning and fuel intake and to “strictly” avoid ash-affected regions and altitudes.
 
In its directive, the aviation regulator had said airlines must ensure that flight crew and aircraft engineers follow the prescribed procedures for operations in and around volcanic ash. “Airlines must maintain continuous monitoring of the situation. Any suspected ash encounter must be immediately reported,” the DGCA had mentioned.
 
It had added that operations manuals must be reviewed to ensure that the sections dealing with volcanic ash, including post-flight inspections of engines and airframes for any aircraft that may have operated near the affected region, are fully implemented.

Topics :Air IndiaflightsvolcanoCivil Aviation

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

