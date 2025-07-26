Air India pays interim compensation to kin of 166 Ahmedabad crash victims

Private carrier Air India on Saturday said it has paid the interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash last month.

Besides, payment to the families of another 52 victims is in the process, it added.

The plane crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171.

Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground.

On June 14, Air India announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, or approximately GBP 21,500, to the families of each of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs.