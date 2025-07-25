Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Indian airlines reported 183 aircraft defects till July 21: Govt

Five Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects in their aircraft to the aviation regulator DGCA this year till July 21, including 85 by Air India Group, according to the government.

In 2024, the number of technical defects reported stood at 421, lower than 448 reported in 2023. In 2022, the count of technical defects reported stood at 528.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
IndiGo and Akasa Air reported 62 and 28 technical defects, respectively, while SpiceJet reported 8 defects, as per data shared by the civil aviation ministry in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Air India and Air India Express together reported 85 technical defects, respectively.

All the figures are for this year till July 21.

In 2024, the number of technical defects reported stood at 421, lower than 448 reported in 2023. In 2022, the count of technical defects reported stood at 528.

The figures for these three years also include those of Alliance Air and erstwhile Vistara.

In 2021, the number of technical defects reported in aircraft was 514. At that time, Akasa Air had not started operations.

"All defects reported by the airline to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are required to be investigated for taking appropriate rectification action.

"The investigation of all defects, particularly major defects, has to be completed expeditiously so as to take preventive/corrective action at the earliest possible," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in the written reply.

Major defects are investigated by the operator in association with DGCA.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

