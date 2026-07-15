India's aircraft accident investigating ​body has conducted a psychological ​autopsy and evaluation and ‌has received the psychologist's final report as part of its probe into last year's deadly Air India crash, a court filing showed.

The filing did not identify whose psychological autopsy was conducted ‌or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing 787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

India's Aircraft Accident ​Investigation Bureau said it had prepared a cockpit voice ‌recorder transcript. An analysis of data ​retrieved in ‌late May from an engine monitoring ‌unit was still awaited and an assessment of ‌organisational factors ​remained in ​progress, it added, without providing more details.