Air India Express brings limited-edition Diwali 'Gourmair' meals on flights

Bringing festive cheer on board this Diwali, Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, invites travellers to celebrate the festival of lights with a feast that shines just as bright. The airline has introduced a limited-edition Diwali Special 'Gourmair' Meal, a festive spread that adds indulgence and warmth at 36,000 ft, according to a press statement.

Guests can pre-book the Diwali Special Meal for ₹500 via the airline's award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and through travel agents up to 12 hours before domestic and 18 hours before international flights.

Diwali is a time for family, feasting, and festivity, bringing people together and is a peak travel period across the country.

Extending the spirit of festivity and meaningful connections on board, Air India Express is serving Diwali Special 'Gourmair' Meals on all domestic and international flights from 20th to 30th October 2025. The festive spread features a rich ensemble of Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhani, Jeera Rice, Laccha Paratha, Paneer Kachori, Dal Samosa, and Gulab Jamun. Celebrating India's diverse culture and festivals, the airline has been delighting guests through thoughtfully crafted festive meals such as the traditional Onam Sadya and a Sattvik Meal for Navratri. Air India Express' in-flight 'Gourmair' dining menu brings together the best of regional and global hot meals, lite bites, and innovative desserts. The airline has also introduced a chocolate 'Celebration Cake' which can be pre-booked to sweeten celebrations in the sky.

The airline recently launched its brand campaign, 'Xplore More Xpress More', celebrating the transformative power of travel and encouraging travellers to discover new destinations, embrace local cultures, and build meaningful connections. The airline also celebrates India's rich culture and heritage through its 'Tales of India' initiative, featuring more than 50 indigenous art forms from across India on the airline's aircraft liveries, such as Ajrakh, Banarasi, Paisley, and Toda.Air India Express is A Tata enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 17 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of 115 modern aircraft, comprising 75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320S. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.