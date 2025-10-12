Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Why has DGCA asked Air India to reinspect RAT on Boeing 787 aircrafts?

Why has DGCA asked Air India to reinspect RAT on Boeing 787 aircrafts?

The aviation regulator has asked Air India to reinspect Ram Air Turbines on Boeing 787s with replaced PCM modules and sought a preventive action report from Boeing

Air India
Air India has denied that an electrical failure caused the Vienna–Delhi diversion. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to reinspect the stowage of Ram Air Turbines (RAT) on all Boeing 787 aircraft whose power conditioning modules (PCM) were recently replaced, reported news agency PTI. 
 
A senior DGCA official said the reinspections were precautionary. “Air India has been advised to reinspect the RAT for stowage for all aircraft whose PCM module was replaced in the recent past,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.
 

What’s behind DGCA directive?

 
The directive comes after two incidents this month. On October 4, a RAT deployed mid-flight on Air India’s Amritsar–Birmingham service (AI-117) just before landing. Five days later, another Boeing 787 operating Vienna–Delhi flight AI-154 was diverted to Dubai following autopilot system failure and multiple technical malfunctions.
 

What's RAT and PCM?

 
RATs automatically deploy in case of dual engine or total electrical failure, using airspeed to generate emergency power. The DGCA said Boeing’s recommended maintenance actions were carried out after the first incident, and no discrepancy was found.
 
PCM is an essential electrical component that regulates and distributes power to onboard systems. The DGCA has further advised Air India to review its 'D Check' maintenance package for any potential discrepancies linked to PCM replacement.
 
The DGCA has asked Boeing to provide a “comprehensive report” outlining preventive measures against un-commanded RAT deployment. It has also sought data on similar global incidents involving Boeing 787s and details of any service difficulty reports from other operators after PCM replacements.
 

Pilot body calls for audit, fleet grounding

 
Following the Vienna–Delhi flight diversion, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, demanding that Air India’s entire B787 fleet be grounded and subjected to a special DGCA audit.
 
In its letter, the FIP said the aircraft “experienced failures across critical systems, which included Autopilots, ILS, flight directors and flight control system degradation with no autoland capability.” The body alleged that pilots were forced to fly manually at night without flight directors before diverting safely to Dubai.
 

Air India denies electrical failure claim

 
Air India has denied that an electrical failure caused the Vienna–Delhi diversion, describing the incident as a “technical issue”. The airline said the aircraft landed safely and that all post-flight checks were completed as per Boeing’s procedures.
 
The DGCA’s move highlights heightened scrutiny over Air India’s Dreamliner fleet, especially after a series of technical issues. While all aircraft involved landed safely, regulators are pushing for deeper coordination with Boeing to rule out systemic faults.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA slaps ₹40 lakh fine on IndiGo for using unqualified simulators

K Rammohan Naidu asks airlines to ensure reasonable fares in festive season

IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

DGCA seeks funding, powers like global peers to strengthen oversight

British Airways plans third London-Delhi flight to boost air connectivity

Topics :BS DecodedAir IndiaDGCADecodedBS Web ReportsBoeingAirbus Boeing

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story