Air India Express to launch direct Agartala-Bagdogra flight from Oct 26

The service will coincide with the beginning of the winter flight schedule, marking a new chapter in Tripura's aviation connectivity

Air India Express
Air India Express is set to launch a direct flight service between Agartala and Bagdogra. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
Air India Express is set to launch a direct flight service between Agartala and Bagdogra on October 26, connecting the state capital to North Bengal and providing seamless access to popular destinations such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, and Sikkim.

The service will coincide with the beginning of the winter flight schedule, marking a new chapter in Tripura's aviation connectivity.

According to sources, a 180-seater Boeing aircraft will operate daily on this route. The flight will depart from Bagdogra at 4:30 PM and arrive in Agartala at 5:40 PM, while the return flight will take off from Agartala at 6:10 PM and land in Bagdogra at 7:20 PM.

Ticket bookings have already opened, and fares have reportedly been kept affordable for general passengers, making family holidays to North Bengal more accessible than ever.

However, the introduction of this new service comes with a minor adjustment, Air India Express will temporarily suspend its Agartala-Guwahati flight.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Manager KC Bina clarified, "Both IndiGo and Akasa Air are already operating regular flights on the Agartala-Guwahati route. Hence, we decided to reassign the aircraft to launch the new Agartala-Bagdogra connection."

He further assured that there will be no disruption in connectivity between Agartala and Guwahati, as existing airlines will continue to serve the route.

With this strategic move, Air India Express has effectively established a new air bridge between the two ends of Northeast India. Now, witnessing the sunrise from Tiger Hill in Darjeeling or exploring the hills of Gangtok will be smoother, more convenient, and even more enjoyable.

Tourism stakeholders in Tripura have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the new route will significantly boost tourism and trade exchanges between North Bengal and Tripura, strengthening regional ties and economic prospects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :air india expressAviationIndian aviation

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

