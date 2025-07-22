Air India Group completes fuel control switch checks on Boeing planes

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express , have completed precautionary inspections of the locking mechanism of fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in their fleets, complying with a directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 14.

The DGCA’s directive followed the preliminary report issued on July 12 by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI171, which killed 260 people. The report found that both engine fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 had transitioned from "Run" to "Cutoff" just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in a dual engine failure.

The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking the other why the fuel was cut off, to which the other replied that he had not done it. A Mayday call was made shortly before the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Air India said, “Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet.” ALSO READ: Many Indian airlines spend more on publicity than passenger safety: Survey It added that Air India Express, which operates the 737s, has also finished checks, and “with this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025.”

“No issues were found with the said locking mechanism,” the airline said, adding that it had started voluntary inspections on July 12 and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The airline has formally communicated this to the regulator. Although the exact cause of the switch movement on AI171 remains undetermined, the incident led the DGCA to issue a mandatory inspection order on July 14. The DGCA’s order referenced a 2018 Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). That FAA bulletin had warned of the possibility that Honeywell-manufactured fuel control switches on certain Boeing aircraft — including the 737 and 787 — might be installed in a way that disables their locking mechanism, which is meant to prevent accidental switch movement from "Run" to "Cutoff."