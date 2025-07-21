Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi-Kolkata flight stops take off run; pilot applied brakes at 155 kmph

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
A flight enroute from Delhi to Kolkata stopped take off run after the pilot applied brakes at 155 kmph, NDTV reported on Monday. 
Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi skidded off the runway after touchdown at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Topics :Breaking NewsflightsIndia Aviationairlines

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

