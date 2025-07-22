Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India completes checks on Boeing 787, 737 aircraft, says no issue found

Air India completes checks on Boeing 787, 737 aircraft, says no issue found

Air India completes checks on Boeing 787, 737 aircraft, says no issue found

Air India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Air India on Tuesday announced that it has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in its fleet, adding that it found no issues with the locking mechanism.
 
This came after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) crashed on June 12 just minutes after taking off, killing all but one person on board. 
 
In a statement released today, the company added, "Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express, Air India's low-cost subsidiary. With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025."
 
The voluntary inspections began on July 12, the company said, adding that they completed the checks within the prescribed time limit set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 

Air India

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

