Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 79% Air India flyers report quality, aircraft maintenance issues: Survey

79% Air India flyers report quality, aircraft maintenance issues: Survey

A staggering 79% of Air India passengers experienced aircraft quality issues, up from 55% in 2024, amid growing safety concerns after the June 12 crash, finds a nationwide LocalCircles survey

Air India
Aircraft quality and maintenance was found to be the top concern among Air India's passengers. | Credit: File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nearly four out of five Air India passengers experienced quality and aircraft maintenance issues in the past year, according to a recent survey published by LocalCircles. “Seventy-nine per cent of Air India passengers surveyed confirmed experiencing quality and aircraft maintenance issues in the last 12 months, marking a jump from 55 per cent who experienced such issues in 2024,” the survey reported.
 
The sharp increase in dissatisfaction and distrust comes in the wake of the June 12 crash of Air India’s flight AI171 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — which killed all but one of the 242 people on board. Another 34 people on the ground also died as a result of the crash.

Air India survey: Key findings

Aircraft quality and maintenance was found to be the top concern
 
Quality and maintenance of aircraft emerged as the single biggest issue for passengers. The percentage of passengers reporting such problems rose from 55 per cent in 2024 to 79 per cent in 2025. 
 
The survey stated: “Quality and maintenance of aircraft is the single biggest issue fliers had with Air India in the last 12 months; 79 per cent who flew confirmed experiencing such issues.”
 
Complaints have also increased in several other areas:
  • Baggage handling: 48 per cent of respondents reported issues, up from 38 per cent in 2024
  • Customer service: 31 per cent reported problems, up from 24 per cent in 2024
  • Entertainment systems: 36 per cent reported issues, up from 24 per cent in 2024
  • Timeliness: 46 per cent reported problems, though this is an improvement from 69 per cent in 2024
  • Information timeliness and transparency: 36 per cent reported issues, a slight improvement from 38 per cent in 2024
  • Staff attitude and courteousness: 31 per cent reported issues, down from 38 per cent in 2024
  • Food quality: 31 per cent reported issues

Operational lapses and regulatory action

The survey also found that many passengers have shelved their travel plans following the recent Ahmedabad crash, some because the airline itself cancelled several flights at the slightest suspicion of technical issues.
 
The survey results were compiled using 15,000 responses from Air India passengers across more than 307 districts in India. Around 63 per cent of the participants were men, and the remaining 37 per cent women. About 44 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1 cities, 26 per cent from tier 2 cities, and 30 per cent from tier 3, 4, 5, and rural districts.

Air India’s response, regulatory oversight

While Air India has shown some improvement in timeliness and staff attitude, the overall trend is negative, with more passengers reporting problems across multiple areas, as per the survey. 
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating the root causes of the recent Air India crash and is examining safety and maintenance aspects of the airline. However, the regulator is not expected to probe all other issues raised by passengers. “It is hoped that the government would set up a high-level panel with representatives from DGCA and Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for better redressal of fliers’ grievances,” the survey report noted.
 
In an unrelated development on June 22, the DGCA suspended three senior Air India executives responsible for flight crew rostering and warned that the airline’s licence to operate could be revoked if similar violations are detected in future audits or inspections.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after 'Mayday' alert

HAL wins bid to privatise India's small satellite launch rockets

Air India flew Airbus jets with overdue checks days before fatal 787 crash

A-I crash: Govt seeks law banning non-conforming structures near airports

Air India cuts 38 int'l flights weekly, halts 3 routes till mid-July

Topics :Air IndiaAir passengeraircraftsDGCAahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story