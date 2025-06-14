Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India long-haul flights may face delays due to Boeing 787 safety checks

Air India long-haul flights may face delays due to Boeing 787 safety checks

Air India warns of possible delays on long-haul flights as DGCA orders safety checks on Boeing 787s. Government mandates inspections after Ahmedabad crash; refunds or reschedules offered to passengers

Passengers impacted by delays will be given the option of a full refund or a free rescheduling. | Photo: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Air India has announced that some of its long-haul flights could face delays in the coming days, as the airline carries out safety inspections on its Boeing 787 aircraft.
 
“Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews," the airline said on X, quoting a spokesperson.
 
These inspections are being conducted under the direction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator. According to the airline, the checks are being performed on aircraft as they return to India, before they are allowed to fly again.
   
"Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations," it stated. 

Air India confirmed that safety checks have already been completed on nine of its 787 aircraft, and the airline is on schedule to finish inspecting the remaining 24 planes within the time frame given by the regulator.
 
Passengers impacted by delays will be given the option of a full refund or a free rescheduling, the airline added.

Govt orders deeper surveillance of Boeing aircraft

At a press briefing in Delhi on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the DGCA has instructed thorough checks across all Boeing 787 aircraft in the country.
 
“From the DGCA, we have also given an order to do an extended surveillance for the 787 planes… I believe that eight have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done," Naidu told reporters.
 
Speaking about the recent air crash near Ahmedabad airport, Naidu said, “The accident that has happened near Ahmedabad airport shook the entire nation and my deepest condolences to the families of the victims.” He also stated that the ministry is handling the situation with the “utmost seriousness”. 
 
The minister revealed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has brought in two specialists — a forensic expert and a medical expert — to assist with the inquiry. “The AAIB team believes the decoding of the black box will provide in-depth insight into what happened,” he said.

Stricter safety checks now in place

Following the crash, the DGCA has introduced a set of enhanced safety measures, which will take effect from June 15.
 
Every Boeing 787 departing from India must now undergo a one-time inspection before takeoff. This includes checks on key components such as cabin air compression, control systems, hydraulic functions, and takeoff performance data.
 
Additionally, transit checks and power assurance tests must be carried out within two weeks. The DGCA has also instructed that any recurring technical issues observed over the last 15 days be identified and resolved.
 
These measures come amid increasing concerns over Boeing’s safety standards, following a series of accidents and manufacturing flaws reported in recent years.
 

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

