Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

The Turkiye government has rejected allegations that Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul centre of Turkish Airlines, was involved in maintaining the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad , India. It described the claims as baseless disinformation intended to tarnish Turkey's leading global brands.

"The claim that 'the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic' following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false," the official sources in Turkiye said in an official statement.

The claim that Turkish Technic maintained the crashed aircraft constitutes "disinformation" aimed at "manipulating" public opinion regarding Turkiye-India relations, the statement added.

The officials clarified that Turkish Technic had never worked on any Boeing 787-8 aircraft belonging to Air India. They also stated that the maintenance agreements signed between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025 were limited to B777-type wide-body aircraft only. The Turkish authorities confirmed that while they were aware of the company that carried out the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft, issuing a statement on the matter is beyond its purview to prevent unnecessary speculation. The authorities also said that the Centre for Countering Disinformation will continue to monitor and act against any misinformation aimed at tarnishing the reputation of its flagship brands on the global stage.

The clarification follows a public statement by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who claimed that a Turkish agency was responsible for maintaining Air India aircraft. “I’ve come to know that an agency from Turkiye was handling the maintenance and servicing of these aircraft,” Ramdev said. “India needs to keep a close watch on the aviation sector. There’s a possibility of a conspiracy involving that agency. We must curb foreign interference in such sensitive matters.” DGCA ramps up inspections of Boeing 787 jets The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered urgent safety checks on dozens of Boeing 787 jets following the Air India crash that killed all but one of the 242 people on board, Bloomberg reported.