Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 'Tragedy calls for introspection': Naidu vows reforms after Air India crash

'Tragedy calls for introspection': Naidu vows reforms after Air India crash

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu pledges full support and reforms after the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. A high-level probe and urgent aircraft inspections are now underway

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday (June 14) expressed deep sorrow over the crash of Air India Flight AI171 and assured the nation that the government "would leave no stone unturned in uncovering the causes and ensuring long-term aviation safety reforms".
 
Addressing a press conference at Udaan Bhawan, New Delhi, alongside Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officials, Naidu said the incident had “shaken the entire nation,” and stressed that the loss of young lives — many of them students — was “heartbreaking beyond words”.
 
“I myself lost my father in an accident. I understand what these families are going through,” said the Minister. “This is not just a technical event. It’s a humanitarian tragedy. The government's priority is to provide every form of assistance possible.”
   
"India’s aviation safety systems are among the world’s best, as recognised by the ICAO,” Naidu reiterated. “But this tragedy calls for honest introspection. We will ensure meaningful reform, not just reassurances.”

Ahmedabad plane crash: Support to affected families

The minister announced a series of directives issued to Air India to support families of victims and the injured. These include:

  • Immediate disbursement of ex gratia compensation
  • Logistical and emotional support to next of kin
  • Deployment of senior Air India personnel for family assistance
  • A dedicated support cell at Gatwick Airport for British nationals and their families
  • Help with travel arrangements, medical documentation, and hospital coordination
 
Naidu stressed that the government’s approach would prioritise “compassion, dignity and respect” for the deceased and their families.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Emergency measures and coordination

Soon after the crash on June 12, a 24X7 control room was activated at the Ministry’s headquarters, staffed by officials from DGCA, BCAS, CISF and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). A parallel media control room was also set up at the National Media Centre to ensure streamlined information dissemination.
 
Helplines were activated to support victims' families, including:
  • Ahmedabad Airport Emergency Helpline: 9974111327
  • MoCA Control Room: 011-24610843 / 9650391859
  • Air India Passenger Helpline: 1800-5691-444
Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), DGCA, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), AAI and BCAS reached the crash site within hours to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Investigations and black box recovery

The AAIB launched a formal investigation the same day, dispatching a five-member GO Team led by the Director General. The team has since been reinforced with forensic and medical experts. 
 
In a significant development, the aircraft’s black box was recovered on June 13 around 5 pm. “This will provide critical insight into what happened during the flight’s final moments,” said the minister.
 
To conduct a broader inquiry, the government has constituted a high-level committee under the Union Home Secretary. This independent panel will include representatives from:
  • Ministry of Civil Aviation
  • Ministry of Home Affairs
  • Government of Gujarat
  • DGCA, BCAS, Indian Air Force, Intelligence Bureau
  • State Disaster Response Authority
  • National and state-level forensic experts
Key objectives of the committee include:
  • Examining the crash from technical, operational and regulatory perspectives
  • Identifying systemic and institutional gaps
  • Recommending long-term reforms to aviation safety systems, emergency protocols, crew training and air traffic management
The committee will submit its report within three months. Deliberations are scheduled to begin on Monday (June 16).

Ahmedabad plane crash: Technical inspections and oversight

The DGCA has directed Air India to conduct immediate inspections of all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft fitted with Genx engines. Of the 33 Dreamliners in service with Indian carriers, eight have already been checked. The rest are being inspected on a priority basis. 
 
Meanwhile, DGCA has intensified surveillance of maintenance and airworthiness protocols for all wide-body aircraft in the country.
 
Besides, the Ministry has also urged the public and media to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information. “We will ensure transparency. The focus is to get to the truth and deliver justice,” the Minister said.

Topics : Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu BS Web Reports Air India ahmedabad plane crash Civil Aviation Ministry Air passenger DGCA

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

