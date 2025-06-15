Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Miracle within tragedy: Aviation expert on lone survivor of A-I plane crash

Miracle within tragedy: Aviation expert on lone survivor of A-I plane crash

The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.
The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12. | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former General Manager of the Airport Authority of India and noted aviation consultant Gurmukh Singh Bawa called the recent air tragedy a "miracle within a tragedy" after 241 passengers died in the crash with a lone survivor.

The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Bawa said the survival of even one person in such a devastating event was "nothing short of miraculous." He emphasised that such incidents must not be taken lightly and praised the immediate response from authorities.

"This tragedy is a miracle within a tragedy, while it's heartbreaking that so many lives were lost, the survival of even one person is nothing short of miraculous," Bawa told ANI. 

He further appreciated Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu's response and highlighted the importance of implementing the issued safety directives. "The directives issued in response are commendable, and the drills mandated under these orders should be implemented with full seriousness. The preventive measures suggested are also a welcome step."

Bawa explained that this incident would impact the aviation sector in both the immediate and long term. He stated, "This incident will have far-reaching implications on the aviation industry, some are immediate, like insurance claims, operational costs, and reputational damage that need urgent attention. Others are short-term, including market share and financial performance."

On a more hopeful note, Bawa added that the tragedy could lead to better safety practices in the future. "In the long run, this should lead to improved safety measures, which will help restore passenger confidence and impact factors like cost of capital," he said.

Earlier in the day, following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandating enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, the airline on Saturday stated that inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed.

The remaining 24 aircraft are on track to be inspected within the timeline provided by the civil aviation regulator.

In a post on X, an Air India spokesperson stated that the safety inspections are being conducted as the 787 fleet returns to India, with each aircraft undergoing thorough evaluations before being cleared for its next operation.

The move came following the tragic crash of the London-bound AI171 flight that rammed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad seconds after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA orders 'enhanced' safety inspection of Air India's B787 fleet

N Chandrasekaran pledges full transparency in Air India crash probe

Tata Group needs to fine-tune key aspects of Air India's ops: Praful Patel

Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet

Air India plane crash puts focus on thrust, flaps, landing gear issues

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaplane crash

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story