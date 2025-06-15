Miracle within tragedy: Aviation expert on lone survivor of A-I plane crash

Former General Manager of the Airport Authority of India and noted aviation consultant Gurmukh Singh Bawa called the recent air tragedy a "miracle within a tragedy" after 241 passengers died in the crash with a lone survivor.

The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Bawa said the survival of even one person in such a devastating event was "nothing short of miraculous." He emphasised that such incidents must not be taken lightly and praised the immediate response from authorities.

"This tragedy is a miracle within a tragedy, while it's heartbreaking that so many lives were lost, the survival of even one person is nothing short of miraculous," Bawa told ANI.

ALSO READ: 'Tragedy calls for introspection': Naidu vows reforms after Air India crash He further appreciated Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu's response and highlighted the importance of implementing the issued safety directives. "The directives issued in response are commendable, and the drills mandated under these orders should be implemented with full seriousness. The preventive measures suggested are also a welcome step." Bawa explained that this incident would impact the aviation sector in both the immediate and long term. He stated, "This incident will have far-reaching implications on the aviation industry, some are immediate, like insurance claims, operational costs, and reputational damage that need urgent attention. Others are short-term, including market share and financial performance."

On a more hopeful note, Bawa added that the tragedy could lead to better safety practices in the future. "In the long run, this should lead to improved safety measures, which will help restore passenger confidence and impact factors like cost of capital," he said. Earlier in the day, following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandating enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, the airline on Saturday stated that inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed. The remaining 24 aircraft are on track to be inspected within the timeline provided by the civil aviation regulator.