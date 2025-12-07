Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India rolls out 'proactive' measures for passengers amid disruptions

Air India rolls out 'proactive' measures for passengers amid disruptions

To provide greater flexibility, they have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings

Air India
Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.

According to a statement from the airline, since December 4, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both airlines are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 6.

To provide greater flexibility, they have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

With this, passengers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate) or can cancel their bookings with a full refund (without any cancellation fee applied). This one-time waiver applies to changes or cancellations made by December 8. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply.

"Passengers who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Travellers can also do so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, on the website, in the mobile app, and on Facebook Messenger, a statement said.

"Additionally, to address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres. They have shared the contact details of Air India: +91 11 6932 9333 and Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600," it added.

Further, they are maximising seat availability across all flights on their expansive networks. Wherever operationally feasible, eligible Economy Class passengers would be upgraded to higher cabins at no additional cost so that every available seat can be utilised to help stranded travellers. Both carriers are also operating additional flights on key routes to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible.

They will also offer special discounted fares and benefits on their websites and mobile apps for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Elbers on flight disruptions

DGCA panel to review disruptions as IndiGo says 95% connectivity restored

Operated 700 flights on Friday: IndiGo; points at 1,600 cancellations

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Topics :Air IndiaIndian aviationAviation

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story