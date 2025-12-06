Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Domestic carrier IndiGo has said it cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, much lower than Friday's number of more than 1,000, and it is addressing all customer refund issues on "priority".

The airline, which has been granted major relaxations by the DGCA in the second phase of the new flight duty and rest period norms for pilots, after it told the aviation safety regulator that it was facing significant transitional challenges in roster planning and crew availability under Phase-2 FDTL requirements, also said it is working "determinedly" to bring its operations back on track across the network.

"The number of cancellations on Saturday dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to Friday. We are continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline's teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period, it said, adding, "We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications." For refund assistance, the airline said, customers can visit its website or contact the customer support. Earlier in the morning, the civil aviation ministry directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days following largescale disruption in its services.