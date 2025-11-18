Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India to resume non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Air India to resume non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Air India announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG), effective from February 1, 2026, marking Air India's return to mainland China after nearly six years, an official statement by the airline stated.

Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, as per the statement.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class, as per the statement.

The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said, "The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world's most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India," as quoted by the statement.

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

Bookings for Air India's flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India's website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through travel agents worldwide, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

