Navi Mumbai airport to start commercial operations from December 25

NMIA will begin with limited operations, expand in February, and ease the load on Mumbai's main airport

NMIA will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). CSMIA handles over 50 million passengers annually.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin commercial operations on December 25 with 23 scheduled daily departures, increasing to 34 from February 2026.
 
In the first month of operations, NMIA will operate for 12 hours starting at 8 am. During the first month, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.
 
The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 this year.
 
It said that the inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touch down at 8 am. IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8.40 am, marking the first outbound service from the new airport.
 
IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air will begin operating services during the initial launch period at the airport. 
 
“To ensure a seamless start, NMIA is conducting comprehensive operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners. Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on October 29, 2025, with deployment across key airport functions,” it said in a statement.
 
During its first phase of operations, NMIA will have the capacity to handle about 20 million passengers annually, thereby easing pressure on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.
 
The new airport will have the capacity to handle 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually in the initial phase.
 
NMIA will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). CSMIA handles over 50 million passengers annually.
 
NMIA is a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds a majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 per cent.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

