Akasa Air eyes 30% capacity growth in FY27 despite geopolitical risks

Akasa Air aims at 30 per cent capacity growth in the current financial year and the long term plans have not gone through any rethink amid the geopolitical uncertainties, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday.

The airline, which has been flying for nearly four years, currently has a fleet of 39 Boeing 737 MAX planes and around 25 per cent of its capacity is deployed in international routes.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, the airline's operating revenue increased 37 per cent and capacity measured through Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) rose 30 per cent.

At a briefing in the national capital, Goel said the focus is to remain well capitalised and the airline has enough cushion to tide through the current situation.