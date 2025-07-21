AAIB 'totally unbiased', says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is following a "definitive, rule-based process" in probing the June 12 Air India plane crash and is "totally unbiased".

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Naidu said the government wants to find out what exactly happened in the Air India plane crash, in which over 260 people were killed. The minister added that the exact cause will be known only after AAIB's final probe report is out.

"AAIB was successful in decoding data from black boxes of Air India plane that crashed last month," he said.