Tata group to set up ₹500-crore welfare trust for Air India crash victims

The Tata Group on Friday announced it will set up a ₹500-crore welfare trust for the families of victims of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed the lives of all passengers on board except one.

'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' has been registered in Mumbai.

Air India had announced that it will provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh, in addition to the compensation of ₹1 crore announced by the group holding company, Tata Sons.