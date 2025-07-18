Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Tata group to set up ₹500-crore welfare trust for Air India crash victims

Tata group to set up ₹500-crore welfare trust for Air India crash victims

'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' has been registered in Mumbai

Air India plane crash
Air India had announced that it will provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh, in addition to the compensation of ₹1 crore announced by the group holding company, Tata Sons | Image: Bloomberg
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
The Tata Group on Friday announced it will set up a ₹500-crore welfare trust for the families of victims of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed the lives of all passengers on board except one.
 
'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' has been registered in Mumbai.
 
Air India had announced that it will provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh, in addition to the compensation of ₹1 crore announced by the group holding company, Tata Sons. 
 
On July 4, Air India had announced that it has paid the compensation to families of nearly two-thirds of the victims who died in the crash.
 
“Our teams have been helping families receive interim compensation. Every affected family is being directly assisted by an Air India representative, with nearly two-thirds having already received payment or are in the final stages,” Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson told the airline's employees in an internal post, PTI reported.
 
The investigation of the Flight AI171 plane crash has been hit by controversy after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was the flight's senior pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who seemed to have moved the aircraft's fuel supply switches to the 'off' position.
 
 

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaTata TrustsTata group

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

