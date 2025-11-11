Aviation security body orders mandatory ladder-points checks for flights

Secondary ladder point checking for all flights has been made compulsory at airports as part of enhanced security measures following the blast in the national capital on Monday.

Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircraft, strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance, random checking of passengers' baggage are among the other security measures put in place by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

"In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes etc...," the BCAS said in an advisory.

The enhanced security measures are to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, it said in the advisory, dated November 10. According to the BCAS, Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) has been made compulsory for all flights at all airports. Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks. Among other steps, the BCAS has said that physical search of cargo consignments should be done as per the guidelines that is sufficient to identify possible presence of prohibited items. "Due to prevailing security situation in Delhi, security measures at Delhi Airport have been strengthened and the security screening process may take longer than usual," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.