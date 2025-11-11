Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aviation security body orders mandatory ladder-points checks for flights

Secondary ladder point checking for all flights has been made compulsory at airports as part of enhanced security measures following the blast in the national capital on Monday.

Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircraft, strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance, random checking of passengers' baggage are among the other security measures put in place by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

"In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes etc...," the BCAS said in an advisory.

The enhanced security measures are to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, it said in the advisory, dated November 10.

According to the BCAS, Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) has been made compulsory for all flights at all airports.

Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks.

Among other steps, the BCAS has said that physical search of cargo consignments should be done as per the guidelines that is sufficient to identify possible presence of prohibited items.

"Due to prevailing security situation in Delhi, security measures at Delhi Airport have been strengthened and the security screening process may take longer than usual," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said enhanced security measures are in place at all airports.

"We kindly request all customers to arrive early to allow adequate time for entry checks, security screening and check in. As per regulatory requirements, passengers may be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding," the airline said.

At least 12 people have died due to the explosion in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital on Monday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

