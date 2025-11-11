Airlines and ATCs must report GPS spoofing within 10 minutes: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers operating in and around Delhi airport to report any global positioning system (GPS) spoofing incident within 10 minutes of its occurrence, enabling the regulator to investigate and respond promptly, Business Standard has learnt.

While reporting such incidents has been mandatory since a DGCA circular issued in November 2023, this is the first time the regulator has set a specific reporting deadline.

In a notice dated November 10, 2025, DGCA said: “In view of the recent occurrences of GPS spoofing and global navigation satellite system interference reported in and around IGI Airport, New Delhi, it is imperative that all aviation stakeholders ensure prompt detection and real-time reporting (within 10 minutes of occurrence) of such events to maintain flight safety and operational integrity.”