Datanomics: Pilot fatigue a concern in a growing aviation sector

The survey highlighted the impact of frequent tail swaps-when airlines switch the aircraft assigned to a flight

According to the Safety Culture Survey 2024, 74 per cent of pilots agreed that frequent roster changes contribute to fatigue.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
IndiGo’s recent major flight disruptions stem from India’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules, designed to combat pilot fatigue by increasing mandatory rest and capping night operations. The 2024 Safety Culture Survey reveals high fatigue among Indian pilots (83 per cent), driven by rapid sector growth, consecutive night flights, and increased workload despite more pilots and aircraft. The average flying hours per pilot in India fell from 407 hours in 2015 to 165 hours in 2020. However, it rebounded to 246 hours in 2024. 
Exhaustion due to changing flight times
 
According to the Safety Culture Survey 2024, 74 per cent of pilots agreed that frequent roster changes contribute to fatigue. Besides, 19.4 per cent reported a significant influence. 
Note: The survey covered 530 respondent pilots in India  Source: Safety Culture Survey 2024: Pilot Fatigue & Work Environment
 
Fatigue risk due to frequent reassignments
 
The survey highlighted the impact of frequent tail swaps — when airlines switch the assigned aircraft. Almost 63.8 per cent agreed that this deeply influences fatigue, and 9.2 per cent cited a moderate influence. 
Note: The survey covered 530 respondent pilots in India  Source: Safety Culture Survey 2024: Pilot Fatigue & Work Environment
 
Stagnant pilot-to-aircraft ratio
 
India’s pilot strength rose from 3,973 in 2015 to 11,775 in 2024. Yet, the ratio remained steady, in the range of 13.8-14.5 during the period. 
 
Rise in average flying hours per pilot
 
Most Indian airlines recorded a rise in average flying hours per pilot after the Covid period, though 2024 (till November) saw a slight year-on-year decline. 
Note: Total represents flying hours per pilot for all the commercial airlines and pilots in India. Total number of pilot count in 2024 is as of November  Sources: DGCA, BS Calculation
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

