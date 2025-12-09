Govt cuts IndiGo flight schedule by 10% to help stabilise operations

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said IndiGo has been directed to cut its flight schedule by 10 per cent to help stabilise operations at the crisis-hit airline.

"The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilizing the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," the minister said.