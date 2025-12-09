Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Global airlines set for record $41 bn profit in 2026 as demand surges: IATA

Global airlines set for record $41 bn profit in 2026 as demand surges: IATA

Announcing the financial outlook for 2026 in Geneva, IATA said total industry revenues are expected to reach $1.053 trillion in 2026, up from $1.008 trillion anticipated in 2025

airplane, airport
IATA sees global airline profits rising to record $41 bn in 2026. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Geneva
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The global airline industry is projected to rake in a record net profit of $41 billion in 2026, higher than $39.5 billion expected this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airlines' industry body on Tuesday said India and China will drive the passenger demand in the Asia Pacific region, where net profit is forecast at $6.6 billion and the net profit per passenger at $3.20 in 2026.

Next year, globally, the passenger load factor is pegged at a record 83.8 per cent while the net profit margin is expected at 3.9 per cent even as supply chain issues persist.

Announcing the financial outlook for 2026 in Geneva on Tuesday, IATA said total industry revenues are expected to reach $1.053 trillion in 2026, up from $1.008 trillion anticipated in 2025. The revenues next year are anticipated to outpace operating expenses, which are pegged at $981 billion.

The net profit per passenger transported is expected to be $7.90 in 2026, unchanged from 2025 and lower than $8.50 recorded in 2023.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 360 airlines accounting for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic.

"Airlines are expected to generate a 3.9 per cent net margin and a $41 billion profit in 2026... airlines have successfully built shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

The number of passengers is projected to touch 5.2 billion next year, around 4.4 per cent more than this year.

In recent years, the airline industry has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including persisting supply chain woes, delayed aircraft deliveries and geopolitical uncertainties.

IATA noted that the 2026 cost outlook points to a more balanced environment as the broader slowdown in inflation is helping to stabilise the cost base.

"Fuel efficiency gains are expected to be just 1.0 per cent as supply chain issues continue to hamper fleet renewal and push the average aircraft age to over 15 years, the highest ever.

"Factoring in industry growth, fuel consumption is expected to increase to 106 billion gallons in 2026 (+2.7 per cent on 103 billion gallons in 2025)," it said.

The fuel costs are expected to decline slightly to $252 billion in 2026 lower than $253 billion in 2025.

"Passenger ticket revenues are expected to reach $751 billion in 2026 (+4.8 per cent on $716 billion in 2025) ... yields are expected to remain relatively flat while the passenger load factor is expected to set a new record at 83.8 per cent as new aircraft remain in short supply," IATA said.

Air cargo volumes are set to rise to 71.6 million tonnes next year, with Walsh saying air cargo has been the hero of global trade, buoyed in part by robust e-commerce and semiconductor shipments to support the boom in AI (Artificial Intelligence) investments.

According to IATA, supply chain issues, regulatory cost burden, infrastructure constraints and conflict continue to hamper airlines.

"Airspace closures, GNSS interference and re-routing for both political and safety reasons are constraining operations and reducing efficiencies," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled nationwide; IGI Airport most affected

No airline will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers: Naidu

IndiGo asked to cut winter schedule by 5% amid high cancellations: Details

IndiGo crisis exposes risks of airline dominance and operational lapses

Govt to curb IndiGo's winter schedule, reassign slots: Aviation Minister

Topics :Global airline industryIATAInternational Air Transport AssociationChina

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story