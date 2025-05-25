Delhi airport issues travel advisory amid rain-hit flight operations

The Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory on Sunday morning, saying that flight operations will remain partially affected due to heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day.

A post on Delhi International Airport Limited's official X handle read, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

Low-cost carrier IndiGo also issued an advisory in the wake of heavy rainfall.

"Last night's adverse weather in Delhi, continues to affect operations due airside congestion. While conditions have improved, delays in departures, arrivals, and ground handling may persist," the airlines said in a post on X.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport, and the average delay was over 30 minutes for departures.

Delhi rain: Waterlogging in several areas

The heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday resulted in the severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi airport Terminal 1. At Akbar Road, clearance work was carried out after several trees fell.

Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement were witnessed at Dhaula Kuan.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds.